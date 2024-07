Hi Everyone.

It’s been some time since I last posted here. The project members have been quite busy; but, at long last, SeaMonkey 2.53.19b1 has been released.

As there had been some infrastructure changes and some planned release process changes (on my part), I had some trouble with this release. The new changes weren’t really ready so I had to resort to the old method.

Please take the time to check out [1] and/or [2].

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.19

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.19b1