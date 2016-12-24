Hi,
I’d just like to mention that officially, 2.46 isn’t supported on OSX 10.7 and 10.8; but apparently, some have managed to get it working. As I’m not even remotely knowledgeable in OSX64, I have no way of knowing what is not supposed to work in OSX 10.7 to 10.8. (Though… it *is* Christmas. 🙂 )
Now the question some people are probably asking. If 10.7 -> 10.8 *aren’t* supported, then why are they being updated to 2.46?
Good question. [Yes.. let’s watch me squirm for an answer.]
Basically, I done goofed. With so much vested energy in the release process, it had slipped my mind that OSX 10.7 and 10.8 aren’t supported (as did the non CPU SSE2 issue). So those affected ‘can try’ 2.46, but it’s unsupported. Worse comes to worse, you return to 2.40.
I seem to remember writing about how this is an example of technology ‘improving’ (for some definition really) leaving those who use hardware(that still work, mind you) wondering what to do. [I realize that I can probably ramble on with a diatribe on how technology is seemingly ‘improving’ but it’s still not making our lives any bit easier. But I’ll just dispense with it. 😛 ]
I apologize for not mentioning this or even fixing this (not sure how I can do that), aside for getting crazily-rich and buying everyone a brand new machine of their choice. (Yeah… as Kenny Nolan once sang, “I like Dreaming”.)
:ewong
Hi everyone.
This is directed to fellow Windows SeaMonkey users.
SeaMonkey 2.46 (Well, it would’ve started with 2.44) will not work with systems that do not have CPU SSE. This is unfortunate as what ‘should’ have happened was we release a version which would “act as a watershed” to check for CPU SSE and report (in the case of not having CPU SSE) that the user’s system is not supported anymore. That’s what should have happened (probably around 2.43), but since the browny stuff hit the proverbial fan (requiring us to miss 5 releases 🙁 ) post-2.40-release, we totally missed that opportunity.
So, as I mentioned in my newsgroup post, 2.40 users affected by this are stuck with 2.40 unless they upgrade to/purchase a new system; but as far as I understand, non-SSE CPUs are mostly pre-Pentium III era (as SSE was introduced in the Pentium III) (got this from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streaming_SIMD_Extensions ).
I don’t know how many users are affected by this (due to lack of any telemetry or statistics in front of me), I’m hoping they won’t form a mob and come look for me. 😛
All jokes aside, it is unfortunate that this needs to happen, just like the removal of support for OSX64 10.{5, 6, 7 and 8}. But I guess this goes with the territory when things are ‘improving’ at a break-neck pace.
:ewong
Hi
First off, there are issues with the website not showing updates to 2.46. That was my oversight and is being followed up with a patch.
Secondly, updating 2.40 to 2.46 is not working (as like 2.39-> 2.40). That is currently being worked on.:ewong
Hi All..
My goodness.
2.46 has finally been released! <or insert in your mind as many ! as you want>
It has been a painful and arduous journey and it has finally come to this moment. SeaMonkey 2.46 IS OUT!
Please do check it out and report any badness (the bad badness… not the good badness..if such things exist) that happens.
Oh one more thing that I might have forgotten to mention.
SeaMonkey 2.46 is out! ;P
Seriously though… I do have one nagging feeling that updating for Windows 64 bit users *might* have an issue. If so, please post here or on the newsgroups and I’ll fix it.
My goodness…. I think I’m going to cry.
:ewong
Hi everyone,
Just want to update everyone that the repacks WERE completed and just like I thought, the next step (l10n verifications and updates) was busted. (This whole process reminds me of a spluttering engine. Get it going… it stops for a moment. Get it going again… stops…ad nausuem til it gets to the destination.)
Anyway, once I have the updates part done, and the updates verifications (this part is another scary part… then again… all of ’em were.. I guess it’s not ‘scary’ but more or less like apprehension, but I digress), things will hopefully (touch wood) go more smoothly until the point of release. After that… the potential for issues still exist. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.
But the fact remains… we’re getting closer..
:ewong
Hi all,
Like wow. I mean… Really. Wow.
Long story short, having just pushed an updated fix and moved the tags to the repository, I just did a sample osx64 l10n repack and it worked!
So, I went ahead and ordered the rest of the locales repacks.
Once the repacks are done… it’s the updates part and if I did the builds and repacks ok, the updates *should* be ok; but like I said before, we’ll get to that bridge when we cross it… or was it we’ll cross the bridge when we get to it.
Anyway… fingers crossed.
:ewong
Build #9 started..
Fixed a mozconfig issue which had included a calendar makefile.
Pushed another m-r cset to the relbranch.
frg might just win his bet. We’re 1 short of 10. (and I’m starting to be a couple short of a six pack… this 2.46 is unhinge-worthy..)
:ewong
Hi,
Wow.. the updates are coming in a lot more quickly than previous. Unfortunately, this update isn’t that great. Discovered a faux-pas made by yours truly, and having pushed a fix, we’re now heading to build #8.
:ewong
Hi everyone.
I have just made a lot of pushes to the relbranch and have started build #7.
I certainly hope (while I have tested it out on the Windows loaner and it works) the whole process goes through the build and repack. It’s the update part that I’m unsure of but I suppose we’ll get to it when we come to that part of the release process.
[long]
Over the past few months since build6 went bad, I’ve been banging my head against the repacking process; but had come to the conclusion that the extensions (as we know it in their current forms) were incompatible with the repack process. Since
the repack process my brain had a density of a neutron star and would require some time to increase its size to decrease the density, I figured asking for some advice was in order.
With the approval from IanN and KaiRo(from the SeaMonkey council), and despite my incessant stubborness trying to fix the repack, I went ahead and pushed the necessary changes and finally started build 7. This build will be without the Inspector (DOM-Inspector), Chatzilla and Calendar.
Now… it is the waiting game.
(which I hope won’t turn into the crying game… 😛 ) [unless it’s tears of joy…]
:ewong
Hi everyone,
It’s been a hell of a long time since my last update and there are reasons. Well.. just one.
I wish I bring glad tiddings… but..
I have spent the past three months working on l10n and just recently with the announcement of add-ons changes, I am getting honestly quite frustrated both in my ineptitude in figuring this process and how things are changing around the whole add-on situation, which makes us bundling Inspector and chatZilla all the more harder.
So, having spoken with the council members, we’re doing away with Inspector (DOM-Inspector) and Chatzilla as extensions. They can be obtained directly from AMO (as someone whose used Inspector and chatzilla bundled, I have no idea about AMO so perhaps someone can chime in).
However, even managing to remove some pertinent vestiges of Inspector and Chatzilla from the build/repack process, I’m still encountering issues with the Modern theme.
I wish there was some easy way out of this and while it’s a temptation to skip 2.46 and go for whatever is next, I feel we’re gonna hit the same problems for the next release anyway, so might as well bite the bullet now.
Yes, I understand the frustration with the delay. (FOR CRYING OUT LOUD! 2.40 TO 2.46? ) And I do appreciate everyone’s patience with us as we deal with these problems.
It’s now December and soon… 2017. I am still hammering my head against this proverbial l10n-steel-adamantium wall of craziness. I’m hoping I have this sudden Eureka moment or that I find the kryptonium that will weaken this l10n monster and I get things released before the New Years.
Again. Thanks for everyone’s patience. It’s been a steep climb while banging my head against the cliff-face. *Awesome*. <yes. sarcasm.>
:ewong