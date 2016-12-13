Build 8

Posted on December 13, 2016 by ewong| 3 Comments

Hi,

Wow.. the updates are coming in a lot more quickly than previous.  Unfortunately, this update isn’t that great.  Discovered a faux-pas made by yours truly, and having pushed a fix, we’re now heading to build #8.

:ewong

 

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.