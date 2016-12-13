Hi,
Wow.. the updates are coming in a lot more quickly than previous. Unfortunately, this update isn’t that great. Discovered a faux-pas made by yours truly, and having pushed a fix, we’re now heading to build #8.
:ewong
Hi, any forecast on when the next SeaMonkey official release will be available ?
Well.. after 2.46.. not to sure. with so many options, my head’s kinda spinning and with me so concentrated in 2.46, I’ve lost track of the trains.
indeed I was referring to 2.46, which I suppose will be the next official release after 2.40 … or not?