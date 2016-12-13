Build number 7

Hi everyone.

I have just made a lot of pushes to the relbranch and have started build #7.

I certainly hope (while I have tested it out on the Windows loaner and it works) the whole process goes through the build and repack. It’s the update part that I’m unsure of but I suppose we’ll get to it when we come to that part of the release process.

[long]

Over the past few months since build6 went bad, I’ve been banging my head against the repacking process; but had come to the conclusion that the extensions (as we know it in their current forms) were incompatible with the repack process. Since the repack process my brain had a density of a neutron star and would require some time to increase its size to decrease the density, I figured asking for some advice was in order.

With the approval from IanN and KaiRo(from the SeaMonkey council), and despite my incessant stubborness trying to fix the repack, I went ahead and pushed the necessary changes and finally started build 7. This build will be without the Inspector (DOM-Inspector), Chatzilla and Calendar.

Now… it is the waiting game.

(which I hope won’t turn into the crying game… 😛 ) [unless it’s tears of joy…]

:ewong