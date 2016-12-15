Hi all,
Like wow. I mean… Really. Wow.
Long story short, having just pushed an updated fix and moved the tags to the repository, I just did a sample osx64 l10n repack and it worked!
So, I went ahead and ordered the rest of the locales repacks.
Once the repacks are done… it’s the updates part and if I did the builds and repacks ok, the updates *should* be ok; but like I said before, we’ll get to that bridge when we cross it… or was it we’ll cross the bridge when we get to it.
Anyway… fingers crossed.
:ewong
The Breakthrough, at long last, maybe; fingers crossed!
Awesome. This release is a long awaited one. Must be a challenging release. Kudos to all the contributors. My eyes are swollen looking for this release. Looking forward for this release to be used with lightning and google calendar provider. Thanks again for the team’s hard work.
Correction:
I hope it works out. No pressure, and whatever you do don’t announce a release date 🙂
Great! very good news!
Kudos and thanks for keeping SeaMonkey updated!
BRAVO! I knew you could do it! 😉 And also KUDOS to ALL at the SeaMonkey Council for keeping our beloved browser going! 🙂
Rock On!!!!!
Christmas is coming. thx to all of you for your hard work. fingers crossed.