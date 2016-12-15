Hi all,

Like wow. I mean… Really. Wow.

Long story short, having just pushed an updated fix and moved the tags to the repository, I just did a sample osx64 l10n repack and it worked!

So, I went ahead and ordered the rest of the locales repacks.

Once the repacks are done… it’s the updates part and if I did the builds and repacks ok, the updates *should* be ok; but like I said before, we’ll get to that bridge when we cross it… or was it we’ll cross the bridge when we get to it.

Anyway… fingers crossed.

:ewong