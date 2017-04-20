Hi All,

Just want to quickly mention that we’ve released SeaMonkey 2.48b1.

Unfortunately, there are a few items that you’ll need to be aware of:

updates are problematic as some users won’t get any updates as the update url format has changed to include CPU capability but our updates server doesn’t have that capability without much fudging which makes it even more fragile. While I am trying to migrate to the newer updates server, it’s a slow progress. I apologize. Windows SSE2.. like 2.46, non-SSE2 capable users will remain in 2.39b1. OSX10.7 and older versions are no longer supported. (Not happy but this is the way of progress.)

If there are problems with updates/running 2.48b1, please report it to us (either in bugzilla.mozilla.org or on the newsgroups or even here, though this isn’t much of a support channel).

We will spin 2.48 as soon as we can. At the moment, we’re fixing the infrastructure.

Many thanks to your continual support and patience. Goodness knows we need them.

:ewong