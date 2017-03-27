Hi everyone,

For those who are wondering what’s going on, we are in the process of spinning 2.48b1; however, aside for a slight code issue, we’re encountering a few infra-related malfunctions (mostly due to my fault).

Comparatively speaking, it is ‘smoother’ than 2.46 only because we’ve disabled the extensions. Still though, the infra issues are somewhat disappointing.

We’re already at build 4 and I’m hoping we won’t hit #9, like we did last time.

Thank you all for your patience,

:ewong