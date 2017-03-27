Hi everyone,
For those who are wondering what’s going on, we are in the process of spinning 2.48b1; however, aside for a slight code issue, we’re encountering a few infra-related malfunctions (mostly due to my fault).
Comparatively speaking, it is ‘smoother’ than 2.46 only because we’ve disabled the extensions. Still though, the infra issues are somewhat disappointing.
We’re already at build 4 and I’m hoping we won’t hit #9, like we did last time.
Thank you all for your patience,
:ewong
I would like to dedicate this release to a proposed medicine called Infra-nol… the medicine that heals all infrastructure-related pains. Do not confuse this with the other proposed medicine called Nuke-it-all-and-start-again-nol. Well..at least not yet. 😀
Please find a way to keep us updated regularly. Seamonkey starts to have only a few people which inform about current status and progress. Also these updates are cluttered over several blogs in different languages (e.g. this one and Rainer Bielefeld’s blog).
It would be good to have all news at one place.
Also this blog here seems to be completely hidden from the main site http://www.seamonkey-project.org/ Which rarely gives any information at all.
Noone ever knows what’s going on and when something or if anything is happening until he finds your posts here.
Also that current versions differ between you/official and Adrian Kalla is confusing, a joining of forces looks necessary from the outside view. (which has no insight of course)
Thank you very much for these (funny) posts and your strong and continuing efforts for building SM (also for Windows).