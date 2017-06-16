4 non blondes’ song…

Hi all,

No, the blog hasn’t been hacked. You may wonder what “4 Non blonde’s song” mean.

They released a song some time ago called “What’s going on?” And I’m sure that’s exactly what everyone’s thinking of.

Yes. What’s going on? Some might even say, “WTF is going on? Where the hell are the new releases?”

I had wanted to write out an analogy of how it’s like walking up a large sand dune in slippers and then being transported/teleported into a jungle where you’re sinking in quicksand only to then find yourself treking up a sand dune again….

Then I gave up and felt it’d be easier just to say that I am doing my best in getting the following done:

set up a new infra somewhere get us migrated to balrog Keep our current infra ‘working’.

“Hey, dude.. there are ONLY three things you need to do? What the hell’s the hold up?”

Also note I have a 9 to 6 job.

So there’s really only so much time I can spend on this. Well, to be fair, it isn’t so much as ‘time’ as ‘brain cells’. My brain isn’t as good as it used to.. (hey what’s that laughter in the background?). The “Cogito ergo sum” is starting to be quite questionable since while I think, I’m not sure I am. And if I am, I am what?

Anyway, I just want to apologize for not getting things done quickly. I am certainly feeling the pressure that the trains are still rolling.

:ewong