2.48 is spinning… (and so is my head)…

Greetings All,

Just a FYI, that we are spinning 2.48…  yes.  It’s been a long time; but, as much as I would like, Murphy isn’t taking his long deserved holiday..  Really, Murphy…  TAKE YOUR HOLIDAY!

Anyway, I expect to have a choppy ride (re: Murphy) so can’t state when 2.48 will be released.  (First bump already hit.  We had 2 OSX systems running and both decided to go AWOL.  They were back. Now one decided to return to going AWOL.  So we’re down to 1 OSX builder.  (*oh yay*) ;/ )

However, what I do know is the fact that updates aren’t working so when 2.48 is released,  the usual “download and install” will have to suffice.  This is something I’m sorry about as I had hoped to get 2.48 on the updates train….  but it’s just so darn complicated.

Will keep you guys/gals posted.

:ewong

 

