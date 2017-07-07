2.48 is spinning… (and so is my head)…

Greetings All,

Just a FYI, that we are spinning 2.48… yes. It’s been a long time; but, as much as I would like, Murphy isn’t taking his long deserved holiday.. Really, Murphy… TAKE YOUR HOLIDAY!

Anyway, I expect to have a choppy ride (re: Murphy) so can’t state when 2.48 will be released. (First bump already hit. We had 2 OSX systems running and both decided to go AWOL. They were back. Now one decided to return to going AWOL. So we’re down to 1 OSX builder. (*oh yay*) ;/ )

However, what I do know is the fact that updates aren’t working so when 2.48 is released, the usual “download and install” will have to suffice. This is something I’m sorry about as I had hoped to get 2.48 on the updates train…. but it’s just so darn complicated.

Will keep you guys/gals posted.

:ewong