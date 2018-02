I did say I was going to update everyone on the progress.

All platform builds (win32, osx64, linux32 and contrib linux64) are complete. Repacks are done for Linux32 and OSX64. Currently doing the Win32 repacks.

I believe the ETA (*emphasis on the E*) should be around Thursday/Friday, provided there are no surprises (update process failing, update verification problems, etc..).

:ewong