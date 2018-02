I just (after a false start) triggered the builds for SeaMonkey 2.49.2.

Theoretically speaking, there shouldn’t be any issues (touch wood) as it’s pretty much an update to the code for 2.49.1. and with no major infra changes required, it *should* be ok (did I mention touch wood?).

Will keep everyone updated as soon as I get some feedback from the builders.

:ewong