Spinning 2.49.4..

Posted on July 6, 2018 by ewong| 6 Comments

Hi everyone,

I am spinning 2.49.4 right now.   Murphy *is* still around so that’s all I’m going to say. 😛

I’ll keep everyone posted.

:ewong

6 Responses to Spinning 2.49.4..

  1. Kamikaze | July 6, 2018 at 1:15 pm | Reply

    Thanks by the notice 😉

  2. Robert Truss | July 10, 2018 at 12:05 pm | Reply

    Thank you so much for your probably pretty hard work.

  3. Ruenoak | July 11, 2018 at 9:29 pm | Reply

    Fantastic I love this browser 🙂

  4. ElTxolo | July 12, 2018 at 1:20 pm | Reply

    GNU/Linux (candidate versions) of SeaMonkey 2.49.4 – Checksums files are not correct 🙁
    [buildID=20180711183816]

    * More info:
    http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14804667#p14804667

