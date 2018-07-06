Hi everyone,
I am spinning 2.49.4 right now. Murphy *is* still around so that’s all I’m going to say. 😛
I’ll keep everyone posted.
:ewong
Thanks by the notice 😉
Thank you so much for your probably pretty hard work.
Fantastic I love this browser 🙂
GNU/Linux (candidate versions) of SeaMonkey 2.49.4 – Checksums files are not correct 🙁
[buildID=20180711183816]
* More info:
http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14804667#p14804667
Please check again. I just downloaded that tarball and it checks out.
@ewong
After reviewing the checksums again, I can say that, are now the correct ones. 🙂
Thanks a lot. 😉
Cheers!!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Thanks by the notice 😉
Thank you so much for your probably pretty hard work.
Fantastic I love this browser 🙂
GNU/Linux (candidate versions) of SeaMonkey 2.49.4 – Checksums files are not correct 🙁
[buildID=20180711183816]
* More info:
http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14804667#p14804667
Please check again. I just downloaded that tarball and it checks out.
@ewong
After reviewing the checksums again, I can say that, are now the correct ones. 🙂
Thanks a lot. 😉
Cheers!!