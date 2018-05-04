Hi all,

Just want to pop in and say that SeaMonkey 2.49.3 is FINALLY out.

This version was a painful one compared to the previous one. The infrastructure totally crapped out (and it took me a while to fix the issue) and the mac machine is on its way out the door. [Then again, our whole infra’s on the way out the door. 🙁 ]

Thank you for your patience..

:ewong