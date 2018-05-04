Finally!

Posted on May 4, 2018 by ewong| 3 Comments

Hi all,

Just want to pop in and say that SeaMonkey 2.49.3 is FINALLY out.

This version was a painful one compared to the previous one.  The infrastructure totally crapped out (and it took me a while to fix the issue) and the mac machine is on its way out the door. [Then again, our whole infra’s on the way out the door. 🙁 ]

Thank you for your patience..

:ewong

3 Responses to Finally!

  1. Ant | May 4, 2018 at 7:18 am | Reply

    Yay, the force is with Edmund. 😉

  2. Saul Luizaga | May 7, 2018 at 11:18 pm | Reply

    Please could you contact the 64-bit team so they release a stable 64-bit version? and not the alphas they have been releasing that will fail unexpectedly at some point, https://www.m64.info/index.php/seamonkey-64-bit-download

