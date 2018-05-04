Hi all,
Just want to pop in and say that SeaMonkey 2.49.3 is FINALLY out.
This version was a painful one compared to the previous one. The infrastructure totally crapped out (and it took me a while to fix the issue) and the mac machine is on its way out the door. [Then again, our whole infra’s on the way out the door. 🙁 ]
Thank you for your patience..
:ewong
Yay, the force is with Edmund. 😉
Please could you contact the 64-bit team so they release a stable 64-bit version? and not the alphas they have been releasing that will fail unexpectedly at some point, https://www.m64.info/index.php/seamonkey-64-bit-download
I just want to point out that it is better to download directly from https://archive.mozilla.org/pub/seamonkey than it is to download from some other system,
given the fact that Win64 builds are not official (yet) so having it not being stated as ‘unofficial/contributed’ is problematic.