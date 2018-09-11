Dear All,
It is an end of an era as today is the last day of SeaMonkey’s old infrastructure. Come 12th September, it’ll be shut down for good. We’ve been using this infrastructure for more than ten years and it’s sad to see it go; but c’est la vie.
Now it’s fully on the SeaMonkey’s team to get the new infrastructure working and running. What does this mean to everyone involved? It means more involvement in getting things working, which unfortunately, isn’t the case right now. The new infra is still going through the fixing part.
What this means is that any future releases will be delayed until this infrastructure is behaving properly.
I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mozilla for all these years of helping us maintaining the infra as well as our multitudes of requests for items/bug fixes, etc.
I also would like to thank the users for your patience and understanding.
Best Regards
:ewong
So, no more v2.49.x releases with the security fixes?
The new infrastructure is required in order for SM sources to progress correct? Or, is this something that could be transferred onto the openSUSE or some other FOSS build service instead of its own independent infrastructure?
Transferring to openSUSE or some build service isn’t valid for our requirements/purposes. Thanks for the suggestion though.
Indeed, end of an era
Let’s cross fingers for a future with this new independent SeaMonkey.
Thanks SeaMonkey team for your hard work.
May the force be with you.
As an ardent Seamonkey user, thanks for what you do and can’t wait to see what the future holds for my favorite browser.
As a simple user and not part of the Seamonkey team, I wish to express appreciation for the vision of a browser that is also an email reader and an HTML editor. I have used the product since 2006, and really thank all of you. The wonderful thing about Seamonkey has been its ability to easily stop malware and to prevent scripts running without first knowing what they do, and to read sites without have scripts running, and then upon a first view of the sites, turn the scripts back on and refresh the sites. Also, it has been very easy to read codes of sites, and even correct them. Such things are prevented in most other browsers, without tools outside of those other browsers. I understand your difficulty, but I hope you will soon find solutions, so that Seamonkey will continue to be available.
Thank you.