Dear All,

It is an end of an era as today is the last day of SeaMonkey’s old infrastructure. Come 12th September, it’ll be shut down for good. We’ve been using this infrastructure for more than ten years and it’s sad to see it go; but c’est la vie.

Now it’s fully on the SeaMonkey’s team to get the new infrastructure working and running. What does this mean to everyone involved? It means more involvement in getting things working, which unfortunately, isn’t the case right now. The new infra is still going through the fixing part.

What this means is that any future releases will be delayed until this infrastructure is behaving properly.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mozilla for all these years of helping us maintaining the infra as well as our multitudes of requests for items/bug fixes, etc.

I also would like to thank the users for your patience and understanding.

Best Regards

:ewong