Website is… up…. down…up… what?

Posted on September 12, 2018 by ewong

Hi,

Some, if not all, of you may have wondered what the smeg was going on with the website.  It’s up.  Then errors out.  Up.. Errors out.

The reason is simple.

PEBCAK^H^H^H^H^H^H Teething errors with the website… yeah…

Seriously, sorry about the missing website.  It should stick now.

On my defense, I had to reverse-engineer the behaviour of the old website as I had no access to it.  This includes ‘how’ the website is setup, and how it’s built and the cronjobs necessary.  So I should’ve expected some teething errors.

:ewong

SeaMonkey Project’s own befuddler.

