SeaMonkey 2.53.5 Beta 1..

Posted on October 28, 2020

Hi All,

Just want to drop a simple note announcing to the world that SeaMonkey 2.53.5 beta 1 has been released.

We, at the project, hope that everyone is staying vigilant against this pandemic.

Please do keep safe and healthy.

:ewong

 

2 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.5 Beta 1..

