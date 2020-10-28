Hi All,
Just want to drop a simple note announcing to the world that SeaMonkey 2.53.5 beta 1 has been released.
We, at the project, hope that everyone is staying vigilant against this pandemic.
Please do keep safe and healthy.
:ewong
