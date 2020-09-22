SeaMonkey 2.53.4 released!

Hi everyone,
Just want to quickly post that SeaMonkey 2.53.4 has been released!
This time around, it took a bit longer than anticipated due unforeseen circumstances and me needing to do some workarounds.
Sorry for the delay.
:ewong
Hi everyone,
Just want to quickly post that SeaMonkey 2.53.4 has been released!
This time around, it took a bit longer than anticipated due unforeseen circumstances and me needing to do some workarounds.
Sorry for the delay.
:ewong
Hurray!
Pingback: Выпуск интегрированного набора интернет-приложений SeaMonkey 2.53.4 — Linux News
Update to 2.53.4 on Win 8.1 64 bit seamless, early, but no issues so far.
Thank you!
Thanks, great!