SeaMonkey 2.53.4 released!

Posted on September 22, 2020 by ewong| 4 Comments

Hi everyone,

Just want to quickly post that SeaMonkey 2.53.4 has been released!

This time around, it took a bit longer than anticipated due unforeseen circumstances and me needing to do some workarounds.

Sorry for the delay.

:ewong

This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.4 released!

  2. Pingback: Выпуск интегрированного набора интернет-приложений SeaMonkey 2.53.4 — Linux News

  3. murph | September 22, 2020 at 2:13 pm | Reply

    Update to 2.53.4 on Win 8.1 64 bit seamless, early, but no issues so far.

    Thank you!

  4. francesfarmer | September 22, 2020 at 4:32 pm | Reply

    Thanks, great!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *