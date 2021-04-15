SeaMonkey 2.53.7.1 is released!

Hi all,
The SeaMonkey project would like to announce the official release of SeaMonkey 2.53.7.1. As this is a security release, please update if you can.
:ewong
PS: Has the project ever announced an unofficial release?.. hrm..
Hi all,
The SeaMonkey project would like to announce the official release of SeaMonkey 2.53.7.1. As this is a security release, please update if you can.
:ewong
PS: Has the project ever announced an unofficial release?.. hrm..
One again: THANK YOU so much for your incredible work and passion!
Cheers!