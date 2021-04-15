SeaMonkey 2.53.7.1 is released!

Posted on April 15, 2021 by ewong

Hi all,

The SeaMonkey project would like to announce the official release of SeaMonkey 2.53.7.1.  As this is a security release, please update if you can.

:ewong

PS: Has the project ever announced an unofficial release?.. hrm..

About ewong

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to SeaMonkey 2.53.7.1 is released!

  1. markinson says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:03 am

    One again: THANK YOU so much for your incredible work and passion!
    Cheers!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *