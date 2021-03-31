SeaMonkey Support newsgroups and mailing lists…

Hi,

Another quick (another albeit old) notice.

Both the SeaMonkey-dev, and Seamonkey-support newsgroups on news.mozilla.org (as well as their associated mailing lists) are going to go the way of the Dodo. They’re going to be removed. Gone. Hogged-tied and sent to the farm (no clue where this came from).

Why?

News.mozilla.org is going to be decommissioned. Removed from service… etc.

Why?

Coz the Rock says so!

Well.. Not really. The Rock didn’t say anything… nor would he care about this. Or maybe? Hey, Dwayne, if you’re reading this.. Hi! If you’re not reading this… *shrugs*.

Anyway, the rationale for the decommissioning of news.mozilla.org is…

Nevermind. No point in crying over spilt milk. Mozilla says it’s going.

So.. My point.

We are in the midst of finding a suitable replacement. Please check up on this blog from regularly as I will most likely post an update on this soon. Or on irc. Freenode. #seamonkey. Little point in checking up on the newsgroups unless I get a post in before the closure…. but then again, no one would be able to read it. Would it? *sigh*

As you probably have guessed. I’m feeling snarky today. Snark Day. ;P

Oh. Perhaps Cynic day? Since this blog is also hosted by Mozilla…. *sigh*.

Anyways, will keep you all posted here.

Cynically and Snarkily yours,

:ewong

PS: Or maybe sighday?