Hi All,

This is a quick announcement that SeaMonkey 2.53.8 has been released!

Please check it out at [1] or [2].

:ewong

PS: Updates are being tested..

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.8/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.8#official