SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Beta 1 is out!

Posted on June 1, 2021 by ewong

Hi All,

Just want to mention that SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Beta 1 is out.

Please visit [1] for more info:

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.8b1

PS: Yes, quite a brief mention.  Working on the updates situation…

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
