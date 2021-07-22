Hi All,
Just a quick note that SeaMonkey 2.53.8.1 is out! The Updates part should work as intended…
Please do read the Release notes at [1].
:ewong
[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.8.1/
Dear Ewong,
first of all, thank you very very much, infinite and heartily, for all your precious and irreplaceable work!
I come immediately to the point.
My operating system is Windows 10 x64, while using (in two distinct computers) Seamonkey x86.
This morning, automatically (thanks again for your work!), Seamonkey 2.53.8 proposed to apply the last update, to move to the current version 2.53.8.1.
So I did.
However I noticed a change: while previously, before launching any component of the suite, I could have in the start/launch bar (taskbar) two distinct icons, one to immediately open the mail (“”C:\Program Files (x86)\SeaMonkey\seamonkey.exe” -mail) and the other to directly open the browser (“C:\Program Files (x86)\SeaMonkey\seamonkey.exe”), now – “at rest” – I can keep only an icon for the entire suite.
I first removed the only icon of the suite in the taskbar (start/launch bar) with “Remove from the taskbar”, then I tried to drag the two distinct links, mail and browser, on the desktop, but only one is accepted. The second remains not collocable in the start bar with an access prohibition.
I also went under the “C:\Users\USER\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar” and then I manually copied the two links on the desktop (“C:\Program Files (x86)\SeaMonkey\seamonkey.exe” -mail and “C:\Program Files (x86)\SeaMonkey\seamonkey.exe”) , but nothing: the method does not work! By doing that, manually, any of the two icons is not loaded.
Obviously, in the middle, I rebooted the computer, to hope that the changes were loaded. No way.
I found this situation in both computers where I installed Seamonkey.
What may have happened?
Everything has been unleashed after the update … in fact, finished the update, one of the two icons I had in the taskbar has become a “generic icon” that I could only remove.
Thank you in advance for your time!
Just upgraded from 2.58 to 2.58.1 using the menu: no problem
oops i meant 2.53.8 to 2.53.8.1
