Just for the sake of jogging memory (as I just forgot about this and was trying to figure out what I did wrong):

SeaMonkey 2.53.7 en-US/zh-TW users need to manually upgrade to 2.53.8.1.

Or, for the sake of ‘fun’, just install 2.53.8 and have the system upgrade it to 2.53.8.1. Why would you do that? *shrug* For <something> and giggles.. Just so to prove it works.

:ewong