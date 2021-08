SeaMonkey 2.53.9 is out!

Greetings, The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the release of SeaMonkey 2.53.9 final. So please check out [1] or [2]. Thanks to all involved. :ewong PS: Yes, the updates are working. Links: [1] - https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.9 [2] - https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.9/