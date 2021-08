Hi All,

The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the immediate release of the next Beta version of SeaMonkey, 2.53.9b1.

Please check out [1] and [2].

Note that the updates are enabled; but seems to require some bit of time to be recognized. Currently investigating the issue.

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.9/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.9b1