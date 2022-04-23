SeaMonkey 2.53.12 Beta 1 is out!

Posted on April 23, 2022 by ewong

Hi All,

The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the immediate release of 2.53.12 Beta 1.

As it is a beta, please do backup your profile before updating to it.

Please check out [1] and [2].

Updates are slowly being turned on for 2.53.12b1 after I post this blog.  The last few times users had updated to the newest version even before I had posted the blog, so that somewhat confused people.   This shouldn’t be the case now.(After all, I had posted the blog, *then* I flipped the update bit, then updated this blog with this side note. :))

Best Regards,

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.12b1/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.12b1

