SeaMonkey 2.53.11.1 is released!

Hi All,

I hope everyone’s keeping safe.

The SeaMonkey Project team is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.11.1.

As this is a security update, please ensure you’ve updated your SeaMonkey (either via automatic updates or via manual download (if you aren’t able to have it automatically update)).

Please check out [1] or [2].

:ewong

PS: Updates are gradually being enabled. Thanks.

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.11.1/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.11.1