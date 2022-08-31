SeaMonkey 2.53.14 Beta 1 is out!

Hi All,
The SeaMonkey Project team is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.14 beta 1.
As it is a beta, please check out the release notes at [1] and/or [2] and take it for a spin with a new profile (or a copy/backup of your production profile).
The updates will be forthcoming, specifically, within the hour after I’ve pressed that shiny red button. or was it the green one? 😛
Green button was pushed. Updates should be available.
Just wondering if Seamonkey will be changing terms from Master Password to Primary Password like Thunderbird & Firefox have done? I can understand why the change was made and it seems like a reasonable thing to do since current society still has not had enough time and/or societal changes to have had a change in relation to recent uses of the word.
Anyway, thought I’d voice this since I know there’s active advancement ongoing with our favorite heir to the mosaic/Netscape line.
And, yes.. sorry to hear of today’s passing of Queen Elizabeth II as well.
