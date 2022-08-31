SeaMonkey 2.53.14 Beta 1 is out!

Hi All,

The SeaMonkey Project team is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.14 beta 1.

As it is a beta, please check out the release notes at [1] and/or [2] and take it for a spin with a new profile (or a copy/backup of your production profile).

The updates will be forthcoming, specifically, within the hour after I’ve pressed that shiny red button. or was it the green one? 😛

Best Regards,

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.14/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.14b1