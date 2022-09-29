SeaMonkey 2.53.14 is now out!

Posted on September 29, 2022 by ewong

Hi everyone,

The SeaMonkey Project team is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.14!  There has been some changes, so please check out [1] and/or [2].

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.14/

[2]- https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.14

:ewong

PS: A confession: I haven’t been working too closely with the code and have only been doing the release engineering bit.   So the work of actually building the code and ensuring running is kudos to everyone else(Ian and frg both driving the releases).   While  I don’t understand the code layout anymore; I do hope to figure it out soon.  I just need a new laptop to build stuff and time.  *sigh*

PPS: I’m slowly getting the crash stats working.

About ewong

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.14 is now out!

  2. Ant says:
    September 29, 2022 at 1:38 am

    No internal updater yet?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.