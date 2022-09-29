SeaMonkey 2.53.14 is now out!

Hi everyone,

The SeaMonkey Project team is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.14! There has been some changes, so please check out [1] and/or [2].

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.14/

[2]- https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.14

:ewong

PS: A confession: I haven’t been working too closely with the code and have only been doing the release engineering bit. So the work of actually building the code and ensuring running is kudos to everyone else(Ian and frg both driving the releases). While I don’t understand the code layout anymore; I do hope to figure it out soon. I just need a new laptop to build stuff and time. *sigh*

PPS: I’m slowly getting the crash stats working.