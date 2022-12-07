SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1 is out!

Posted on December 7, 2022 by ewong

Hi all,

The SeaMonkey Project is proud to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1.

Please check out [1] or [2].

:ewong

PS: SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1 was slated to be released around November 15th or so.  However, I wasn’t able to do the release due to a personal issue that required my major attention.  I apologize for the delay.

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.15/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.15b1

About ewong

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1 is out!

  1. Ant says:
    December 7, 2022 at 1:40 pm

    Thanks. Yes, life > SM. I hope things are back to normal now. 🙂

    Reply
  2. ewong says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:58 am

    Unfortunately, I messed up this time. You’d figure that having done this for years, I’d actually get this down to a T. Anyway, I forgot to move the files to the correct place, so all the links were broken. This should be fixed and the updates should be ok soon.

    Sorry for the messup.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *