SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1 is out!

Hi all,
The SeaMonkey Project is proud to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1.
Please check out [1] or [2].
:ewong
PS: SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1 was slated to be released around November 15th or so. However, I wasn’t able to do the release due to a personal issue that required my major attention. I apologize for the delay.
[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.15/
Thanks. Yes, life > SM. I hope things are back to normal now. 🙂
Unfortunately, it’s going to be a ‘different’ normal.
Unfortunately, I messed up this time. You’d figure that having done this for years, I’d actually get this down to a T. Anyway, I forgot to move the files to the correct place, so all the links were broken. This should be fixed and the updates should be ok soon.
Sorry for the messup.