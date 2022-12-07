SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1 is out!

Hi all,

The SeaMonkey Project is proud to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1.

Please check out [1] or [2].

:ewong

PS: SeaMonkey 2.53.15 Beta 1 was slated to be released around November 15th or so. However, I wasn’t able to do the release due to a personal issue that required my major attention. I apologize for the delay.

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.15/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.15b1