SeaMonkey 2.53.16 Beta 1 is out.

Posted on March 1, 2023 by ewong

Hi All,

The SeaMonkey project team is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.16 Beta 1.  As it is a beta version, please do backup your profile.  That said, please checkout [1] and/or [2] for the release information.

[side note/thought here:  I had thought of using “SeaMonkey 2.53.16 Beta 1 is OUT!” or “SeaMonkey 2.53.16 Beta 1 is out!” but had thought that’d be shouting…  though I am exclaiming that it is out.  Looking at previous release messages,  I didn’t realize I had used the exclamation mark that much.  Didn’t really mean to shout rudely.  Was just exclaiming.  Just hard to properly exclaim in a message without sounding a bit rude…  anyway.. I digress.]

Best regards,

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.16/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.16b1

 

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
