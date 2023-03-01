Hi All,

The SeaMonkey project team is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.16 Beta 1. As it is a beta version, please do backup your profile. That said, please checkout [1] and/or [2] for the release information.

[side note/thought here: I had thought of using “SeaMonkey 2.53.16 Beta 1 is OUT!” or “SeaMonkey 2.53.16 Beta 1 is out!” but had thought that’d be shouting… though I am exclaiming that it is out. Looking at previous release messages, I didn’t realize I had used the exclamation mark that much. Didn’t really mean to shout rudely. Was just exclaiming. Just hard to properly exclaim in a message without sounding a bit rude… anyway.. I digress.]

Best regards,

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.16/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.16b1