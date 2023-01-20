SeaMonkey 2.53.15 final is released!

Posted on January 20, 2023 by ewong

Hi Everyone,

I hope everyone’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve was a safe and happy one.

I would like to take this opportunity and on behalf of the SeaMonkey Project, to wish everyone a belated Safe, Prosperous, Healthy and Happy New Year.

The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.15 final.   Please check out [1] or [2].

Best regards,

ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.15/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.15

4 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.15 final is released!

  1. Ant says:
    January 20, 2023 at 2:55 am

    No internal updates yet?

    Reply
  2. Myrddin R Emrys says:
    January 20, 2023 at 4:21 am

    Just downloaded .15 x64.!

    Thanks so much to everyone who’s helped make this possible.

    Always excited to see how the updates improve web functionality.

    Reply

