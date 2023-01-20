SeaMonkey 2.53.15 final is released!

Hi Everyone,

I hope everyone’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve was a safe and happy one.

I would like to take this opportunity and on behalf of the SeaMonkey Project, to wish everyone a belated Safe, Prosperous, Healthy and Happy New Year.

The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.15 final. Please check out [1] or [2].

Best regards,

ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.15/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.15