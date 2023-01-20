SeaMonkey 2.53.15 final is released!

Hi Everyone,
I hope everyone’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve was a safe and happy one.
I would like to take this opportunity and on behalf of the SeaMonkey Project, to wish everyone a belated Safe, Prosperous, Healthy and Happy New Year.
The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.15 final. Please check out [1] or [2].
Best regards,
ewong
[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.15/
No internal updates yet?
No, not yet. Still fixing something. Should be ok in an hour or so. Sorry for the delay.
Thanks for the update. I’ll check again later.
Just downloaded .15 x64.!
Thanks so much to everyone who’s helped make this possible.
Always excited to see how the updates improve web functionality.