Hi All,

SeaMonkey 2.53.17 beta 1 is out. Please check out [1] and/or [2].

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.17/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.17b1

NB: Please note that this is a very delayed post as 2.53.17b1 was released two weeks ago but due to the fact that I had forgotten my password and had to get help from Mozilla to get it resetted. I apologize for the delay.