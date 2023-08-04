SeaMonkey 2.53.17 is out!

Hi All,

SeaMonkey 2.53.17 has been released! Please check out [1] and/or [2] for further information on changes.

Also to note, it has been a long time since I’ve even done the release notes. Just shows how much one forgets after not doing it for so long. Heck, even my hg account is disabled. ;/

Best regards,

:ewong

PS: Updates coming up soon. Instead of having a hiccup with the release, I’m having a hiccup with the updates. *Thanks Murphy!*

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.17/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.17