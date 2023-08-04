SeaMonkey 2.53.17 is out!

Posted on August 4, 2023 by ewong

Hi All,

SeaMonkey 2.53.17 has been released!  Please check out [1] and/or [2] for further information on changes.

Also to note, it has been a long time since I’ve even done the release notes.  Just shows how much one forgets after not doing it for so long.  Heck, even my hg account is disabled. ;/

Best regards,

:ewong

PS: Updates coming up soon.  Instead of having a hiccup with the release, I’m having a hiccup with the updates.  *Thanks Murphy!*

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.17/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.17

2 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.17 is out!

  1. Ant says:
    August 4, 2023 at 1:55 am

    Awesome! Waiting for internal updater. I hope it doesn’t break my old extensions like PrefBar!

    Reply

