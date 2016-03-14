Yes! SeaMonkey 2.40 is out. (Since it is getting late, I'm copying and pasting what I wrote in the newsgroup post. I apologize for not taking the time to make a decent post, but it is past my bed time. :P ) Greetings, After so long a delay, for which we apologize, the SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the release of SeaMonkey 2.40! So please check out [1] or [2]. Please note that the website information, while updated for 2.40, still requires a bit more work. We cannot repeat this enough. Thank you everyone for your patience with us. This very long delay due to infrastructure and resource issues has been very trying on a lot of people. It has been a very tough release. I think it's the toughest one I've done. However, this isn't to say that I did this alone. Kudos go to a lot of people, particularly the guys/gals in Mozilla's IT and RelEng dept. I particularly want to thank Nick Thomas for his sheer brilliant idea that helped me unhork the partial mar upload script as well as pointing out the necessary changes to migrate off FTP to S3. Thanks to Jens Hatlak for taking the time to do the Website patch. (Really, sorry for the delay.) Also, thanks to Justin Wood for giving me this opportunity to work out the problems myself. If you all take a look at bug 1233615, I think I rivaled the mess I did with the GTK bug (conveniently forgotten the # :P ). The repo changes I made... oh boy. Only time will heal the mess^H^H^H^H wounds. ;P Anyway, most of all, thanks to all the users out there for hanging on to this project. The words of encouragement (especially during the broken-hand period) definitely gave me a boost of energy. Oh. Before I forget and in the light of being transparent, there is a chance I might have goofed something up, especially during the 2.39 Win32 builds as well as the 2.40 builds and also the partial mar and complete mar updates. I hope I didn't screw things up too much, if at all (here's hoping). Please do post here on your findings. Anyway, thanks again. Links: [1] - http://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.40 [2] - http://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.40/ :ewong PS: I think I'll post something later, when I have most of my mental faculties with me. :P