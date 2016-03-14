2.40 is out!
Yes! SeaMonkey 2.40 is out.
(Since it is getting late, I'm copying and pasting what I wrote in the newsgroup post. I apologize for not taking the time to make a decent post, but it is past my bed time. :P )
Greetings,
After so long a delay, for which we apologize, the SeaMonkey
Project is pleased to announce the release of SeaMonkey 2.40!
So please check out [1] or [2].
Please note that the website information, while updated for
2.40, still requires a bit more work.
We cannot repeat this enough. Thank you everyone for your
patience with us. This very long delay due to infrastructure
and resource issues has been very trying on a lot of people.
It has been a very tough release. I think it's the
toughest one I've done. However, this isn't to say that
I did this alone. Kudos go to a lot of people, particularly
the guys/gals in Mozilla's IT and RelEng dept.
I particularly want to thank Nick Thomas for his sheer
brilliant idea that helped me unhork the partial mar upload
script as well as pointing out the necessary changes
to migrate off FTP to S3.
Thanks to Jens Hatlak for taking the time to do the Website
patch. (Really, sorry for the delay.)
Also, thanks to Justin Wood for giving me this opportunity
to work out the problems myself. If you all take a look
at bug 1233615, I think I rivaled the mess I did with
the GTK bug (conveniently forgotten the # :P ). The
repo changes I made... oh boy. Only time will heal
the mess^H^H^H^H wounds. ;P
Anyway, most of all, thanks to all the users out there
for hanging on to this project. The words of encouragement
(especially during the broken-hand period) definitely gave
me a boost of energy.
Oh. Before I forget and in the light of being transparent,
there is a chance I might have goofed something up, especially
during the 2.39 Win32 builds as well as the 2.40 builds and
also the partial mar and complete mar updates. I hope I
didn't screw things up too much, if at all (here's hoping).
Please do post here on your findings.
Anyway, thanks again.
Links:
[1] - http://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.40
[2] - http://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.40/
:ewong
PS: I think I'll post something later, when I have most of my mental faculties with me. :P
This entry was posted in News
, seamonkey
. Bookmark the permalink
.
Congrats, Ewong!! A big, big thank you for all your efforst!! \O/
I feel that seamonkey is dead to much time between two releases for a browser
Thank you, Developers! Still my favorite web browser and web site editor. Much appreciated!
Thank you, ewong! I saw in Bugzilla, that was some hard struggling. As usual I contribute some subsidiary Release notes in a new private blog.
My first update for Seamonkey, after finally ditching the fox. Thanks for all the work!
So happy to see a new version! 😎 Keep up the good work! 🙂
Thanks for the great work! Unfortunately Seamonkey doesn’t automatically find the update yet, but I think this will be fixed soon.
Is there any way to donate some money to the devs/project? The only ways to donate I found was Seamonkey eV, but this looks rather dubious as I can’t find any further information about this.
Yeh, Seamonkey itself doesn’t detect the update even if one asks to look for updates. Even one week later.
Unfortunately autoupdate is still not working (linux, 2.39 current version). Is somebody working on this?
The information on http://www.seamonkey-project.org/donate/ is correct, it’s on the to-do list to add some more background information on the structure of the SeaMonkey project.
I downloaded seamonkey 2.40 and it does not work would you please let me know why . Will the gotflash plug in work with the new 2.40 version . Thank you
when i try to download, seamonkey tells me the certificate is invalid. expected?
seamonkey github? I have a bountysource account and would like to financially contribute to seamonkey project using that method, is this possible?
Congratulations on the latest update! SeaMonkey has been my web browser / email client / web site composer for many years. I just wanted to finally come around and let you know that all of the hard work put in to this browser is very much appreciated. The dedication of the developers is inspiring, to say the least.
May want to poke the Mozilla server guys, as i get a error about the certificate when trying to download via https.
I still use seamonkey daily after all these years. Thank you for your hard work, it is much appreciated.
Are we dead again?
To developer team
I’m just wondering… Does the seamonkey project stopped? We have to see news since March 14.