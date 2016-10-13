Update on 2.46

After 6 builds (tries), we are still mired in the morass that is l10n repacks.

For those who are curious, it’s bug 1231349 .

There is a workaround for this; but, it is considered a hack and not really solving the problem, which afaik, is basically the backend mozilla code having some repacking difficulties with the extensions that we include (DOMi, Chatzilla). While we figure out the backend code, I’m spinning up a DE repack to test out the workaround and to determine if there are issues with releasing repacks created from the workaround.

:ewong