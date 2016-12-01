Face the music…

Hi everyone,
It’s been a hell of a long time since my last update and there are reasons. Well.. just one.
I wish I bring glad tiddings… but..
I have spent the past three months working on l10n and just recently with the announcement of add-ons changes, I am getting honestly quite frustrated both in my ineptitude in figuring this process and how things are changing around the whole add-on situation, which makes us bundling Inspector and chatZilla all the more harder.
So, having spoken with the council members, we’re doing away with Inspector (DOM-Inspector) and Chatzilla as extensions. They can be obtained directly from AMO (as someone whose used Inspector and chatzilla bundled, I have no idea about AMO so perhaps someone can chime in).
However, even managing to remove some pertinent vestiges of Inspector and Chatzilla from the build/repack process, I’m still encountering issues with the Modern theme.
I wish there was some easy way out of this and while it’s a temptation to skip 2.46 and go for whatever is next, I feel we’re gonna hit the same problems for the next release anyway, so might as well bite the bullet now.
Yes, I understand the frustration with the delay. (FOR CRYING OUT LOUD! 2.40 TO 2.46? ) And I do appreciate everyone’s patience with us as we deal with these problems.
It’s now December and soon… 2017. I am still hammering my head against this proverbial l10n-steel-adamantium wall of craziness. I’m hoping I have this sudden Eureka moment or that I find the kryptonium that will weaken this l10n monster and I get things released before the New Years.
Again. Thanks for everyone’s patience. It’s been a steep climb while banging my head against the cliff-face. *Awesome*. <yes. sarcasm.>
:ewong
2.49a2 is working fine for me ewong… we all appreciate your hard work & dedication…
Patience brings all things about.
Thank’s a lot for the work and Hang in there!
What will I do without Seamonkey, I’m using it since Mozilla 1.2 and the stop of Netscape, don’t know how to use something else 😉
Waiting for a new SeaMonkey is not the problem,
but what about the current problems with the safety of Firefox, which is the basis of SeaMonkey?
dp
We appreciate your dedication to keeping SeaMonkey updated.
DOM Inspector on AMO for SeaMonkey or (I think) Firefox: https://addons.mozilla.org/addon/dom-inspector-6622/
ChatZilla on AMO for SeaMonkey or Firefox: https://addons.mozilla.org/addon/chatzilla/
ChatZilla nightlies: use the latest xpi in the latest subdir of http://james-ross.co.uk/mozilla/chatzilla/nightly/builds/ — These are not signed by AMO, I think they are usable with SeaMonkey but not with Firefox.
P.S. The “AMO Browsing for SeaMonkey” extension https://github.com/lemon-juice/AMO-Browsing-for-SeaMonkey/releases/latest is IMO useful for overcoming AMO’s stupidities, including the “You need Firefox 10 or later” popup.
AMO Browsing for SeaMonkey
After a minimum test (Installs on Server-Installation of unofficial (by FRG) en-US SeaMonkey 2.50a1 (NT 6.1; Win64; x64; rv:53.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/53.0 Build 20161127221846 (Default Classic Theme) on German WIN7 64bit, converts CoLT (compatible after conversion due to compatibility list), CoLT passed some tests without problems) I extended compatible SeaMonkey version range for AMO Browsing for SeaMonkey 0.9.15 to 2.22 … 2.50.*.
BTW: Neither facebook nor Twitter authentication for this blog worked for me, both ended with timeout.
If we have to use SM 2.46 without built-in IRC, so be it. The links here make it clear you can load Chatzilla up separately. But I wonder about security issues and if it might not be better to move to a newer Gecko, as they have had to do with Firefox.
Thanks for your work and time.
FYI The 2.46 build 6 candidate is working beautifully for me and I have faith that we’ll see a stable release of SeaMonkey before the New Year begins. Your very hard work is greatly appreciated! 😀
And KUDOS to All at the SeaMonkey council for keeping our beloved browser going! 🙂
Thanks for the update on things, at least! Hopefully the rest goes smoothly. Also hopefully you don’t end up having to drop the Modern theme too, as that’s one of my favorite things about Seamonkey. Brings back memories, haha.