2.48 is out!

Dear all,

While not as long in the tooth and as hard as 2.46, 2.48 was still long enough and finally, I can say that it is out!

Please try it out and see.

Do note that updates are still not working so if you need to update, please install the new one manually.

I know… I know. I need to get the updates done yesterday…. but hey.. we are getting closer to being up to date with the trees (yes, irrelevant to the updates issue… just trying to redirect your attention elsewhere.. ;P )

Next up, 2.49 beta …

:ewong