Dear all,
While not as long in the tooth and as hard as 2.46, 2.48 was still long enough and finally, I can say that it is out!
Please try it out and see.
Do note that updates are still not working so if you need to update, please install the new one manually.
I know… I know. I need to get the updates done yesterday…. but hey.. we are getting closer to being up to date with the trees (yes, irrelevant to the updates issue… just trying to redirect your attention elsewhere.. ;P )
Next up, 2.49 beta …
:ewong
I’m glad about this release, and thank you for all your hard work. You and the other team members.
Sadly, I cannot use it:
Since SeaMonkey 2.38 there a Bookmarks-related bug, that prevents me from upgrading my client. I use the Bookmarks extensively, and losing data as a result of tha but, is something I cannot afford.
It would have been bad enough not to be able to copy/move Bookmarks folders. But loss of data as a result of “cut”, should actually increase the urgently of this bug-fix.
Great!! Thanks for All! ;(
Thank you!
However, I cannot use.
I cannot use mail client.
SeaMonkey crashes when I chose a mail in a mail folder.
SeaMonkey crashes when I try to compose a mail.
Sometimes I cannot quit SeaMonkey unless force-quit by “activity monitor”.
Mac OS 10.12.6
SeaMonkey 2.48
Thank you and the SeaMonkey developers for all your hard work! Glad 2.48 is out! Appreciate SeaMonkey! :)!