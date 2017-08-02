Contributed Win64 builds…

Posted on August 2, 2017 by ewong

Hi All,

I’ve finally managed to generate Win64 contributed builds for both the Installer and the zip file .

Since this is the very *first* Win64 contributed build, please run it with a new profile.

Disclaimer:  While I have tried it myself, I’m not able to test it out thoroughly since there are other stuff I need to do (enable Official Linux64 builds for one, getting the updates properly done, etc..)  Please do report here or the newsgroups as to how it fairs on your system.

 

