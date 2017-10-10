2.49.1 is being spun…

Well, it started a month or so ago but hit a roadblock. It’s now progressing on..

Not really sure what’s going to happen afterwards since post 2.49.1, a lot of stuff that SeaMonkey depend on will be scrapped so 2.49.1 ESR will be the ‘stable’ release until we figure out our next move with respects to what SeaMonkey’s going to be like in the near/distant future.

Thanks for your continual patience.

:ewong