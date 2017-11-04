2.49.1 is out

Hi all,
After struggling and fixing and struggling more, the SeaMonkey project team wishes to announce that SeaMonkey 2.49.1 is finally out!
Now… it’s fixing the infrastructure, l10n and testing..and updates…
:ewong
So, no internal updater eh?
Thank you for this new release.
However, I still cannot use it, because of the Copy/Paste Bookmarks bug
Would you please look into it?
I am forced to use a very old SeaMonkey version because this is a major feature that I use constantly.
Yeah, that copy/paste bookmarks folder bug is a PITA.
Hope that gets fixed soon (either by me or someone else..)
Cool! Hadn’t checked the blog here in a week but saw that the seamonkey update already made its way into Fedora!
Thanks ewong!
Thanks to all the developers!