2.49.1 is out

Posted on November 4, 2017 by ewong| 5 Comments

Hi all,

After struggling and fixing and struggling more, the SeaMonkey project team wishes to announce that SeaMonkey 2.49.1 is finally out!

Now… it’s fixing the infrastructure, l10n and testing..and updates…

:ewong

This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to 2.49.1 is out

  1. Ant | November 4, 2017 at 5:52 pm | Reply

    So, no internal updater eh?

  2. Sanny | November 5, 2017 at 5:39 am | Reply

    Thank you for this new release.
    However, I still cannot use it, because of the Copy/Paste Bookmarks bug

    Would you please look into it?

    I am forced to use a very old SeaMonkey version because this is a major feature that I use constantly.

  3. ewong | November 5, 2017 at 12:23 pm | Reply

    Yeah, that copy/paste bookmarks folder bug is a PITA.
    Hope that gets fixed soon (either by me or someone else..)

  4. Chad | November 6, 2017 at 4:30 am | Reply

    Cool! Hadn’t checked the blog here in a week but saw that the seamonkey update already made its way into Fedora!

    Thanks ewong!

  5. George | November 7, 2017 at 9:16 am | Reply

    Thanks to all the developers!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *