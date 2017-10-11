Re: Future releases

The changes coming out of the m-c woodwork is a tad bit ‘difficult’ to keep up with, especially with the <sarcasm> huge amount of resources that we have at our disposal.

That said, future releases will be delayed (*sigh* I mean even *more* delayed) until we get rid of all these monkeys off our collective backs. Monkeys? I meant (insert your disliked animal/insect/whatever). Do note we will release security fixes, should they be required.

The list of required action items:

Infrastructure migration Aus2->balrog migration Testing infrastructure fixes L10n fixes/revamp Clean up code Understand where we stand with respect to what’s coming out of the m-c woodwork and how SeaMonkey should ‘evolve’. (I have no answer here tbh.)

This list is tentative as I’m probably missing a few items. While there are ‘only’ 6 items, the amount of work for each of these items is very involved so they require time and effort amongst the already hectic schedule we run on a daily basis.

As an addendum to this, I appreciate the work that fellow SeaMonkey contributor frg, and the guys at #maildev to keep c-c building. Without them, SeaMonkey’s future would certainly not be too positive (i.e. biting the dust). So kudos to their hardwork and effort.

As a contributor to the project, I would like to thank our users for their patience with us and I hope you guys/gals stay with us as we move forward in our quest to dominate the world! (*muahahahaha*)

(*sigh* yeah … feeble humor… sorry)

:ewong