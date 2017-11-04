404 error

Posted on November 4, 2017 by ewong| 3 Comments

Please note…  getting a 404 error when trying to download from the release links?

Working on this issue right now.  sorry for the mess.

:ewong

3 Responses to 404 error

  1. Ant | November 4, 2017 at 5:53 pm | Reply

    A bit immature. 😉 What about internal updater?

  2. William Hales | November 4, 2017 at 9:18 pm | Reply

    If these are the last people keeping Seamonkey alive then I won’t complain.

    Main link is a 404, but the 64-bit link is working fine.

