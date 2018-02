No, wait. Tuesday..

Seriously speaking though (or writing, as is this case), the update verifications are done and now, I’m just waiting for the resolution of the bouncer before I can continue. In hindsight, I should’ve filed that bouncer bug before. My bad.

So, I am hoping Monday (Pacific time zone) the earliest is when 2.49.2 will be out… latest Tuesday.

Thank you for your continual patience and support for SeaMonkey.

:ewong