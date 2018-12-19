Updating everyone…

Hi Everyone,
It’s been awhile since this blog was updated. No, SeaMonkey hasn’t disappeared or gone. We’re still plugging away at getting things done; but it’s been a very slow process, of which, we apologize.
The project is still alive and we’re all busy figuring out the whole shebang mess.
To answer a lot of people’s question: “What is going to happen to the project? What’s in store?”
The tentative answer is: While we’re basing our release on ESR52 (with ESR60 being (afaicr) untenable), we’re looking at a possible 2.53 or at worst, 2.57 as being the next ‘stable’ platform.
As for the ‘future’, we’re not as optimistic since a lot of our code is XUL based and a lot of the dependent code has been ripped out from the engine already. So what you’re seeing in comm-central (and dare I even say, comm-beta) is terribly broken. [Expect an edit here, as I’m a bit out of the loop wrt the code. I’ve been so knee deep in the infrastructure setup. ] That said, what we will do to continue SeaMonkey is really up in the air. Should we migrate off XUL and go quantum while trying to maintain some semblance of SeaMonkey, or should we just run as is until the engine completely fails or fork off the most stable Gecko XUL code and work on it? [For the latter, some have said it will be the death knell for SeaMonkey as we do not have enough knowledge, expertise and resources to maintain such code.]
While this isn’t the right place to discuss this type of decision, I’m just putting it forth out in the open (in the name of transparency) so that users can think and discuss it on the newsgroups/mailing list. After all, we are working on this project for our users (and ourselves, of course as we also do use SeaMonkey).
Thank you all for your patience and support. It means a lot to the remaining members of the SeaMonkey dev team.
Best Regards,
:ewong
Thanks for the update! It’s great to know that the project is still alive and what challenges it is facing. I’ve been using SeaMonkey for as long as it has existed (and the Mozilla Application Suite before that) and appreciate all the hard work by the developers and the others involved.
I’ll keep using SeaMonkey until the end, because the path that Firefox took doesn’t interest me.
I keep hope for this project, and trust the SeaMonkey team to find a good way to continue it despite the many problems.
It’s hard nowadays for you all, and I’m sad that I don’t have the skills to help you.
If it’s necessary to keep SeaMonkey alive, take your time.
Hang in there…
First, thanks @ewong for this update.
I’ve been following the status meetings for a while now, and know how hard it is keeping this pet (SeaMonkey) alive and well.
Big Thank you to those doing the hard work for us all.
As @Alex said above, take all the time to keep the project alive.
Should we migrate off XUL and go quantum while trying to maintain some semblance of SeaMonkey
If you’re interested in the thoughts of a long-time-user of SeaMonkey (back in the Netscape days; 1996), then no. Do not lose the SeaMonkey spirit to be like all those ‘chromium clones’.
or fork off the most stable Gecko XUL code and work on it?
How about combine effort on the engine part with thereisonlyxul.org?
Sure, there are/ will be issues, but there will probably be others who might “jump” on this, just to offer an alternative to the 3 big browsers?
I’m using 2.53 as my main version now, because after using it as test on a side machine, it works well. I am happy with it. I thought I should say it in public, because a lot of work is put into it.
All I have to say is: Kudos for all the effort to those shouldering the burden, and thanks for taking interest in the thoughts of the users.