SCL3 IS DEAD! LONG LIVE SCL3!

SeaMonkey’s infrastructure has officially been decommissioned.

May the memory of all these years of building SeaMonkey on these systems remain in the annals of SeaMonkey’s history and in all of the current and past contributors who had the fortune of administrating them (and fighting against their impulsive bustages). An era has ended.

(Lights a candle for each of the following systems: )

sea-hp-linux64-{2,13}

sea-vm-linux32-{2,7}

sea-mini-osx64-{1,4}

sea-vm-win32-{1,4}

sea-win32-{01,04}

sea-master1

sea-puppet

the Windows loaner

A new era has begin.

Thank you for all the contributors and users who’ve supported this project and continue to do so despite the changes and the delays in releases. We appreciate your continual support and patience as we get the new infrastructure up to par.

:ewong

SeaMonkey Release Engineer