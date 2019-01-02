We, from the SeaMonkey dev team, would like to wish everyone a very Happy New, Healthy, Safe and Prosperous New Year!
We do not know what’s in store for this small project; but we do hope to continue to work on the project. It’s not going to be easy and it certainly isn’t going to be an overnight turnaround. We wholeheartedly appreciate everyone’s patience, and we also like to appreciate the past support for those who’ve changed to a different browser.
Most of all, we’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those countless past developers who’ve moved on from this project. Their participation, contributions and effort have helped us to make this project better. We certainly miss their participations; but wish them the best of luck whatever they choose to do.
:ewong
on behalf of the SeaMonkey Project.
Hi ewong,
Thank you for your effort.
I would like to wish whole SM team Happy New Year!
Just question: Is there some 2.57 version release plan?
Best reg.
Milan
Hello
I have been a long time user of Seamonkey browser and email and really like it. Is there going to be any new releases in 2019? I keep having trouble with “This Connection is Untrusted” errors on major websites. So would like to have an update so I can continue to use seamonkey
Jeff,
we are doing what we can but the new infrastructure is not ready yet.
You can pick an unoffical 2.49.5 build from:
http://www.wg9s.com/comm-esr/
This connection is untrusted is usually caused by a missing certificate and/or your Antivirus software. I suggest you ask in one of the support groups.
Bonne et heureuse année à toutes et tous.
http://technifree.fr/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?topic_id=2154
Je souhaite longue vie à Seamonkey en espérant que ce logiciel génial puisse continuer longtemps.