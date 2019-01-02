Happy New Year!

We, from the SeaMonkey dev team, would like to wish everyone a very Happy New, Healthy, Safe and Prosperous New Year!

We do not know what’s in store for this small project; but we do hope to continue to work on the project. It’s not going to be easy and it certainly isn’t going to be an overnight turnaround. We wholeheartedly appreciate everyone’s patience, and we also like to appreciate the past support for those who’ve changed to a different browser.

Most of all, we’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those countless past developers who’ve moved on from this project. Their participation, contributions and effort have helped us to make this project better. We certainly miss their participations; but wish them the best of luck whatever they choose to do.

:ewong

on behalf of the SeaMonkey Project.