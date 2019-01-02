Happy New Year!

Posted on January 2, 2019 by ewong| 4 Comments

We, from the SeaMonkey dev team, would like to wish everyone a very Happy New, Healthy, Safe and Prosperous New Year!

We do not know what’s in store for this small project; but we do hope to continue to work on the project.   It’s not going to be easy and it certainly isn’t going to be an overnight turnaround.   We wholeheartedly appreciate everyone’s patience, and we also like to appreciate the past support for those who’ve changed to a different browser.

Most of all, we’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those countless past developers who’ve moved on from this project.  Their participation, contributions and effort have helped us to make this project better.  We certainly miss their participations; but wish them the best of luck whatever they choose to do.

:ewong

on behalf of the SeaMonkey Project.

 

This entry was posted in General. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Happy New Year!

  1. MH | January 5, 2019 at 6:01 pm | Reply

    Hi ewong,

    Thank you for your effort.
    I would like to wish whole SM team Happy New Year!

    Just question: Is there some 2.57 version release plan?

    Best reg.
    Milan

  2. Jeff | January 6, 2019 at 6:35 pm | Reply

    Hello
    I have been a long time user of Seamonkey browser and email and really like it. Is there going to be any new releases in 2019? I keep having trouble with “This Connection is Untrusted” errors on major websites. So would like to have an update so I can continue to use seamonkey

  3. frg | January 7, 2019 at 10:25 pm | Reply

    Jeff,
    we are doing what we can but the new infrastructure is not ready yet.

    You can pick an unoffical 2.49.5 build from:
    http://www.wg9s.com/comm-esr/

    This connection is untrusted is usually caused by a missing certificate and/or your Antivirus software. I suggest you ask in one of the support groups.

  4. CVL | January 15, 2019 at 9:16 am | Reply

    Bonne et heureuse année à toutes et tous.
    http://technifree.fr/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?topic_id=2154
    Je souhaite longue vie à Seamonkey en espérant que ce logiciel génial puisse continuer longtemps.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *