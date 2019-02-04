2.49.5? Where is it? Quick! Call Waldo!

Posted on February 4, 2019 by ewong| 12 Comments

Hi all,

(didn’t really have any quip to put in the topic..  so wrote that…  *shrug*)

We have finally started spinning 2.49.5.   This is going to be the most EPIC build process.  Why?  Oh…let me count the ways.

  1. 2.49.5 will be spun on a totally new and unproven infrastructure (yay… ;/ )
  2. 2.49.5 will require A LOT of trial and errors.
  3. 2.49.5 isn’t going to be released that fast as we depend on three systems.  I’m hoping to get another system up to take up the builds.

Here’s the status of the build.

  • The tagging process completed with a hiccup but it ‘should’ be ok.
  • Current build(s): Linux32 [failed – in the process of being fixed]
  • Win64 is not talking to the master so apparently Win64 has had a tiff with the master. (*sigh*  will have to convince those two to become friends again.)
  • OSX64 is off doing its own thing (nightly..  need to redirect its attention to more pressing matters.)

I’ll update everyone as it progresses.

:ewong

 

12 Responses to 2.49.5? Where is it? Quick! Call Waldo!

  1. Ant | February 4, 2019 at 3:09 am | Reply

    Thanks for the updates again!

  2. Sanny | February 4, 2019 at 4:24 am | Reply

    And yet, you keep a sense of humor 🙂
    So, all is not lost.
    I know you and the team will get over all the obstacles.

    Keep on the good work, and keep us, users, updated.

  3. Paul Bergsagel | February 5, 2019 at 1:24 am | Reply

    ewong, Thanks very much for all your hard work and all you do for SeaMonkey.

  4. Mike | February 6, 2019 at 7:24 pm | Reply

    Great! I’m glad to see plans for the future. I especially love SeaMonkey for the email interface, and hope it can live on and on and on. Good luck pulling it all together!

  5. Jawhien | February 6, 2019 at 9:07 pm | Reply

    Please tell me whether SeaMonkey support webextension add-ons?

  6. /df | February 7, 2019 at 5:59 pm | Reply

    So, not just ./configure && make, then!
    Good luck

  7. Kami | February 8, 2019 at 7:42 pm | Reply

    Great news!! I hope you have luck with that EPIC build process.
    Regards

  8. zed | February 8, 2019 at 9:27 pm | Reply

    very happy to see that it’s still moving forward.^^
    how is the condition of plugin side? i don’t think with this much change, old system plugin work anymore Xb.
    not to make my hope high but can we somehow use firefox plugin in seamonkey by our own risk?

  9. Kami | February 9, 2019 at 7:38 pm | Reply

    Great news! I hope you have luck with that epic construction, and that Murphy is far away.
    Regards

  10. Night | February 11, 2019 at 8:50 pm | Reply

    I appreciate the effort made in all these years but I hope you guys go in the UXP route, because in my opinion plus some research it’s the only clear way going forward. I don’t want SeaMonkey and the Netscape legacy to go away.

  11. Kamikaze | February 14, 2019 at 11:51 am | Reply

    Great news! I hope that you have lucky with this epic build, and Murphy don’t appearance.

    Regards

