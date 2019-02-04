2.49.5? Where is it? Quick! Call Waldo!

Hi all,
(didn’t really have any quip to put in the topic.. so wrote that… *shrug*)
We have finally started spinning 2.49.5. This is going to be the most EPIC build process. Why? Oh…let me count the ways.
- 2.49.5 will be spun on a totally new and unproven infrastructure (yay… ;/ )
- 2.49.5 will require A LOT of trial and errors.
- 2.49.5 isn’t going to be released that fast as we depend on three systems. I’m hoping to get another system up to take up the builds.
Here’s the status of the build.
- The tagging process completed with a hiccup but it ‘should’ be ok.
- Current build(s): Linux32 [failed – in the process of being fixed]
- Win64 is not talking to the master so apparently Win64 has had a tiff with the master. (*sigh* will have to convince those two to become friends again.)
- OSX64 is off doing its own thing (nightly.. need to redirect its attention to more pressing matters.)
I’ll update everyone as it progresses.
:ewong
Thanks for the updates again!
And yet, you keep a sense of humor 🙂
So, all is not lost.
I know you and the team will get over all the obstacles.
Keep on the good work, and keep us, users, updated.
ewong, Thanks very much for all your hard work and all you do for SeaMonkey.
Great! I’m glad to see plans for the future. I especially love SeaMonkey for the email interface, and hope it can live on and on and on. Good luck pulling it all together!
Please tell me whether SeaMonkey support webextension add-ons?
So, not just ./configure && make, then!
Good luck
Great news!! I hope you have luck with that EPIC build process.
Regards
very happy to see that it’s still moving forward.^^
how is the condition of plugin side? i don’t think with this much change, old system plugin work anymore Xb.
not to make my hope high but can we somehow use firefox plugin in seamonkey by our own risk?
Great news! I hope you have luck with that epic construction, and that Murphy is far away.
Regards
I appreciate the effort made in all these years but I hope you guys go in the UXP route, because in my opinion plus some research it’s the only clear way going forward. I don’t want SeaMonkey and the Netscape legacy to go away.
Great news! I hope that you have lucky with this epic build, and Murphy don’t appearance.
Regards
