Checksums were fixed… but… where are the binaries?

Posted on July 16, 2019 by ewong| 3 Comments

Hi All,

There seems to be a mistake.  I have generated… well, not *I* per se, but the automation (*lol…  yeah.. *right*) or semi-automation seemed to have sent some of the tarballs/binaries elsewhere (or ignored them…).  This will be fixed.

Seriously..  when will my incompetence end?

My apologies.

:ewong

 

3 Responses to Checksums were fixed… but… where are the binaries?

  1. Ant | July 16, 2019 at 3:14 am | Reply

    It happens. 🙁

  2. Ricardo Palomares | July 17, 2019 at 7:28 pm | Reply

    Well, nobody is charging us for storing thing in their space, do they? 🙂

    Seriously, these posts smell to a new release being really close. Thanks a lot for your work, ewong!

  3. Kami | July 18, 2019 at 5:59 pm | Reply

    Step by step 😉

