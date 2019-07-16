Checksums were fixed… but… where are the binaries?

Hi All,
There seems to be a mistake. I have generated… well, not *I* per se, but the automation (*lol… yeah.. *right*) or semi-automation seemed to have sent some of the tarballs/binaries elsewhere (or ignored them…). This will be fixed.
Seriously.. when will my incompetence end?
My apologies.
:ewong
It happens. 🙁
Well, nobody is charging us for storing thing in their space, do they? 🙂
Seriously, these posts smell to a new release being really close. Thanks a lot for your work, ewong!
Step by step 😉