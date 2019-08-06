Build numero deux

Posted on August 6, 2019 by ewong| 8 Comments

Hi,

After a long delay, I’ve uploaded the build2 of 2.49.5.

Checksums are there.

Next to be done will be build #3.

:ewong

8 Responses to Build numero deux

  1. Alexander | August 6, 2019 at 1:54 pm | Reply

    Which build number is considered as release?

  2. jwq | August 6, 2019 at 6:38 pm | Reply

    Your efforts are very sincerely appreciated!

  3. LuvKomputrs | August 6, 2019 at 9:18 pm | Reply

    BRAVO BRAVO BRAVO BRAVO BRAVO
    And KUDOS to ALL at the SeaMonkey.
    I knew that you all keep our beloved browser going.
    I have ‘da faith! 😉
    THANK YOU 😀

  4. frg | August 7, 2019 at 10:03 am | Reply

    > Which build number is considered as release?
    In general starting with 2 they are all good to go. 3 will fix a minor add-on compatibility and some (not new) issues with the cZ language pack which are already fixed in the Windows build 2. I don’t expect any further source code changes unless ewong needs a new build which probably wonÄt contain any user visible changes.

  5. EP | August 8, 2019 at 5:52 pm | Reply

    getting real close to an official SM 2.49.5 release 🙂

