Build numero deux

Hi,
After a long delay, I’ve uploaded the build2 of 2.49.5.
Checksums are there.
Next to be done will be build #3.
:ewong
Which build number is considered as release?
It will be announced.. currently at build 2, aka RC 2, aka 2.49.5rc2 🙂
The build that will be selected as release will be processed to releases/
So stay tuned.
Good news!!
Thanks
Your efforts are very sincerely appreciated!
BRAVO BRAVO BRAVO BRAVO BRAVO
And KUDOS to ALL at the SeaMonkey.
I knew that you all keep our beloved browser going.
I have ‘da faith! 😉
THANK YOU 😀
Meant to say “KUDOS to ALL at the SeaMonkey council” typos ;p 🙂 LOL
> Which build number is considered as release?
In general starting with 2 they are all good to go. 3 will fix a minor add-on compatibility and some (not new) issues with the cZ language pack which are already fixed in the Windows build 2. I don’t expect any further source code changes unless ewong needs a new build which probably wonÄt contain any user visible changes.
getting real close to an official SM 2.49.5 release 🙂
